Magnachip Semiconductor Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.0% Upside

Magnachip Semiconductor Corpora found using ticker (MX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 85.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $514m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.magnachip.com

The potential market cap would be $952m based on the market concensus.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.