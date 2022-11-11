Magnachip Semiconductor Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.4% Upside

Magnachip Semiconductor Corpora with ticker code (MX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 13 with a mean TP of 14. With the stocks previous close at 9.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 55.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.5 and the 200 day MA is 14.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $420m. Company Website: https://www.magnachip.com

The potential market cap would be $652m based on the market concensus.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.