Magnachip Semiconductor Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Magnachip Semiconductor Corpora found using ticker (MX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 29 with a mean TP of 29.5. With the stocks previous close at 19.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 49.1%. The 50 day MA is 18.11 and the 200 day moving average is 21.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $900m. Visit the company website at: http://www.magnachip.com

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, switching regulators, linear regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and representatives; and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

