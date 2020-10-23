Magna International – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Magna International found using ticker (MGA) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 36 calculating the average target price we see 58.94. With the stocks previous close at 54.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 48.97 and the 200 day moving average is 45. The company has a market cap of $16,565m. Find out more information at: http://www.magna.com

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems, chassis systems, and ?engineering and testing; exterior systems, including ?fascia and trims, ?front end modules, liftgate and door modules, ?active aerodynamics, ?lightweight composites, sealing systems, ?engineered glass, and running board and roof racks; and roof systems, such as sliding folding and modular roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops. The Power & Vision segment offers dedicated hybrid, dual clutch, hybrid dual clutch, and manual transmissions; ?driveline systems; metal-forming solutions; engineering services; driver assistance systems; front, rear, and surround camera systems, as well as ultrasonic sensors, ICON RADAR, and LiDAR; electronic controllers; interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; latching systems, ?door modules, ?window systems, ?power closure systems, ?hinges and wire forming rods, and ?handle assemblies; and head, ?tail, and ?fog lamps, and ?other lighting products. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle manufacturing and engineering services. The company serves OEMs and automobile manufacturers. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn