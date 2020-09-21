Magna International – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

Magna International with ticker code (MGA) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 58.61. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.44. The company has a market cap of $13,767m. Visit the company website at: http://www.magna.com

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems, chassis systems, and ?engineering and testing; exterior systems, including ?fascia and trims, ?front end modules, liftgate and door modules, ?active aerodynamics, ?lightweight composites, sealing systems, ?engineered glass, and running board and roof racks; and roof systems, such as sliding folding and modular roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops. The Power & Vision segment offers dedicated hybrid, dual clutch, hybrid dual clutch, and manual transmissions; ?driveline systems; metal-forming solutions; engineering services; driver assistance systems; front, rear, and surround camera systems, as well as ultrasonic sensors, ICON RADAR, and LiDAR; electronic controllers; interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; latching systems, ?door modules, ?window systems, ?power closure systems, ?hinges and wire forming rods, and ?handle assemblies; and head, ?tail, and ?fog lamps, and ?other lighting products. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle manufacturing and engineering services. The company serves OEMs and automobile manufacturers. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

