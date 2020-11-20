Magna International – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Magna International with ticker code (MGA) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 91 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 66.87. Now with the previous closing price of 60.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The 50 day MA is 54.32 while the 200 day moving average is 47.9. The company has a market cap of $18,189m. Company Website: http://www.magna.com

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems, chassis systems, and ?engineering and testing; exterior systems, including ?fascia and trims, ?front end modules, liftgate and door modules, ?active aerodynamics, ?lightweight composites, sealing systems, ?engineered glass, and running board and roof racks; and roof systems, such as sliding folding and modular roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops. The Power & Vision segment offers dedicated hybrid, dual clutch, hybrid dual clutch, and manual transmissions; ?driveline systems; metal-forming solutions; engineering services; driver assistance systems; front, rear, and surround camera systems, as well as ultrasonic sensors, ICON RADAR, and LiDAR; electronic controllers; interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; latching systems, ?door modules, ?window systems, ?power closure systems, ?hinges and wire forming rods, and ?handle assemblies; and head, ?tail, and ?fog lamps, and ?other lighting products. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle manufacturing and engineering services. The company serves OEMs and automobile manufacturers. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.