Magna International, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Magna International, Inc. found using ticker (MGA) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 97 and 51 with the average target price sitting at 71.44. With the stocks previous close at 61.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.9%. The 50 day MA is 58.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.63. The company has a market cap of $17,743m. Visit the company website at: https://www.magna.com

The potential market cap would be $20,749m based on the market concensus.

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis, exterior, and roof systems, as well as battery enclosures and engineering and testing services, including fascia and trims, front end modules, front integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, and side doors. The Power & Vision segment offers hybrid and electric drive systems, motors, inverters, onboard chargers, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid, dual and hybrid dual, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, engine, driveline components, engine drive plates, and accessories; engineering services; advanced driver assistance systems and sensors, and electronic control units; interior and exterior mirrors, camera and driver monitoring systems and electronics, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; forward, rear, and auxiliary lighting products; latching, door modules, window, power closure, and hinges and wire forming systems; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

