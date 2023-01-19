Magellan Midstream Partners L.P – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P with ticker code (MMP) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 49 with a mean TP of 56.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at 52.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The day 50 moving average is 51.24 while the 200 day moving average is 50.35. The market cap for the company is $10,716m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.magellanlp.com

The potential market cap would be $11,575m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end marketsluding retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports. Further, it provides pipeline capacity and tank storage services, as well as terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers. In addition, the company owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide design, installation, construction, testing, operation, replacement, and management of assets to refiners, marketers, and traders. As of December 31, 2021, it had 9,800-mile refined products pipeline system with 54 terminals; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 39 million barrels; and two marine terminals. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.