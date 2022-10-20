Magellan Midstream Partners L.P – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P found using ticker (MMP) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 48 with a mean TP of 54.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 50.19 and the 200 day MA is 49.46. The company has a market cap of $10,366m. Company Website: https://www.magellanlp.com

The potential market cap would be $11,199m based on the market concensus.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports. Further, it provides pipeline capacity and tank storage services, as well as terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers. In addition, the company owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide design, installation, construction, testing, operation, replacement, and management of assets to refiners, marketers, and traders. As of December 31, 2021, it had 9,800-mile refined products pipeline system with 54 terminals; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 39 million barrels; and two marine terminals. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.