Magellan Midstream Partners L.P – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P with ticker code (MMP) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 39 calculating the average target price we see 49. Now with the previous closing price of 41.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.3%. The day 50 moving average is 43.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 40.28. The market cap for the company is $8,934m. Company Website: http://www.magellanlp.com

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2019, it had 9,800-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 25 independent terminals; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 35 million barrels; and 6 marine terminals with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 31 million barrels. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

