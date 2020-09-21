Magellan Midstream Partners L.P – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.0% Upside

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P found using ticker (MMP) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 44 and has a mean target at 51.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.0%. The 50 day MA is 39.18 while the 200 day moving average is 40.79. The company has a market cap of $8,309m. Find out more information at: http://www.magellanlp.com

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2019, it had 9,800-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 25 independent terminals; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 35 million barrels; and 6 marine terminals with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 31 million barrels. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

