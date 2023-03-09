MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.1% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation with ticker code (MAG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19.13 and 17 and has a mean target at 18.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 59.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.14 while the 200 day moving average is 13.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,156m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $1,839m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.