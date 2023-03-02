MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.3% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19.19 and 15.13 calculating the average target price we see 17.11. Now with the previous closing price of 11.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.3%. The 50 day MA is 14.57 and the 200 day MA is 13.66. The company has a market cap of $1,259m. Company Website: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $1,804m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.