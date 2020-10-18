MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

MAG Silver Corporation with ticker code (MAG) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 16.53 and has a mean target at 18.04. With the stocks previous close at 18.1 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.3%. The day 50 moving average is 16.71 and the 200 day moving average is 14.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,659m. Visit the company website at: http://www.magsilver.com

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company’s principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

