MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation with ticker code (MAG) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 16.53 calculating the average target price we see 18.04. With the stocks previous close at 17.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.79 while the 200 day moving average is 14.32. The market cap for the company is $1,739m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.magsilver.com

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company’s principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn