MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 16.53 calculating the mean target price we have 18.04. Now with the previous closing price of 15.84 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.26 and the 200 day MA is 12.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,478m. Visit the company website at: http://www.magsilver.com

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company’s principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

