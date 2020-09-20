MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 16.53 with the average target price sitting at 18.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.1%. The 50 day MA is 16.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,666m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.magsilver.com

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company’s principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

