Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

20th September 2020

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 16.53 with the average target price sitting at 18.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.1%. The 50 day MA is 16.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,666m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.magsilver.com

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company’s principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.