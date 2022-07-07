MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.5% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28.5 and 15.94 calculating the mean target price we have 21.98. With the stocks previous close at 11.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 91.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,147m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $2,197m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.