MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation with ticker code (MAG) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21.5 and 15.21 calculating the average target price we see 18.3. Now with the previous closing price of 16.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.43 and the 200 day moving average is 13.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,666m. Visit the company website at: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $1,826m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.