MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.1% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28.5 and 16.61 calculating the mean target price we have 22.11. Now with the previous closing price of 12.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 75.1%. The day 50 moving average is 14.15 and the 200 day moving average is 16.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,243m. Company Website: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $2,176m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.