MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.2% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation with ticker code (MAG) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28.5 and 15.88 and has a mean target at 21.02. Now with the previous closing price of 12.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 64.2%. The day 50 moving average is 12.56 and the 200 day MA is 15.08. The market cap for the company is $1,301m. Find out more information at: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $2,137m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.