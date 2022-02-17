MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.7% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28.5 and 18.7 calculating the average target price we see 24.05. Now with the previous closing price of 15.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 51.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.14 and the 200 day MA is 18.22. The company has a market cap of $1,567m. Find out more information at: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $2,377m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.