MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.1% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28.5 and 16.99 with a mean TP of 22.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 51.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.21 while the 200 day moving average is 16.51. The market cap for the company is $1,449m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $2,189m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.