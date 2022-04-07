MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.7% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation with ticker code (MAG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28.5 and 17.2 calculating the mean target price we have 23.23. Now with the previous closing price of 16.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 43.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.17 while the 200 day moving average is 17.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,581m. Company Website: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $2,272m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.