MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.4% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21.5 and 14.48 with a mean TP of 17.9. Now with the previous closing price of 12.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.65 and the 200 day moving average is 14.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,186m. Company Website: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $1,701m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.