MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.2% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation with ticker code (MAG) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is 'Buy'. The target price ranges between 21.5 and 14.69 with a mean TP of 17.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 40.2%. The day 50 moving average is 12.78 while the 200 day moving average is 14.27. The market cap for the company is $1,321m.

The potential market cap would be $1,852m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.