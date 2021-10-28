MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28.5 and 19.08 with the average target price sitting at 24.52. Now with the previous closing price of 19.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.38 and the 200 day moving average is 19.12. The company has a market cap of $1,899m. Company Website: http://www.magsilver.com

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.