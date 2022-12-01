MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.8% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21.5 and 14.98 with the average target price sitting at 18.28. Now with the previous closing price of 14.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.62 and the 200 day moving average is 14.14. The market cap for the company is $1,565m. Company Website: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $1,921m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.