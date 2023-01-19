MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.0% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation with ticker code (MAG) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21.5 and 15.34 calculating the mean target price we have 18.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.0%. The day 50 moving average is 15.66 while the 200 day moving average is 13.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,504m. Company Website: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $1,820m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.