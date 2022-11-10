MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21.5 and 14.59 with the average target price sitting at 17.99. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.73 while the 200 day moving average is 14.06. The market cap for the company is $1,458m. Company Website: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $1,727m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.