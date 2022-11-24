MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21.5 and 15.01 calculating the mean target price we have 18.3. With the stocks previous close at 15.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.39 and the 200 day MA is 14.14. The company has a market cap of $1,580m. Find out more information at: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $1,862m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.