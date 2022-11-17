MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21.5 and 14.79 calculating the mean target price we have 18.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.1. The market cap for the company is $1,542m. Find out more information at: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $1,812m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.