MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation with ticker code (MAG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21.5 and 14.96 calculating the average target price we see 18.12. With the stocks previous close at 15.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.0%. The day 50 moving average is 14.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,504m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $1,759m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.