MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation with ticker code (MAG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21.5 and 14.65 calculating the average target price we see 18.03. Now with the previous closing price of 15.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.3%. The 50 day MA is 14.35 and the 200 day MA is 14.11. The market cap for the company is $1,550m. Visit the company website at: https://www.magsilver.com

The potential market cap would be $1,755m based on the market concensus.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.