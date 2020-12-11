MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 16.53 calculating the mean target price we have 18.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The 50 day MA is 16.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,526m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.magsilver.com

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.