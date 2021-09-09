MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.2% Downside

MAG Silver Corporation with ticker code (MAG) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 16.53 calculating the average target price we see 18.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.03 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.84 and the 200 day MA is 19.07. The company has a market cap of $1,765m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.magsilver.com

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.