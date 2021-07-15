MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.5% Downside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 16.53 calculating the average target price we see 18.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.62 this indicates there is a potential downside of -12.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.8 while the 200 day moving average is 19.26. The company has a market cap of $1,962m. Company Website: http://www.magsilver.com

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.