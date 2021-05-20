MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.9% Downside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 16.53 with the average target price sitting at 18.04. Now with the previous closing price of 20.48 this indicates there is a potential downside of -11.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.92 and the 200 day MA is 17.92. The company has a market cap of $1,885m. Company Website: http://www.magsilver.com

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.