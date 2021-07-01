MAG Silver Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.5% Downside

MAG Silver Corporation found using ticker (MAG) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 16.53 with a mean TP of 18.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.16 this would imply there is a potential downside of -10.5%. The day 50 moving average is 21.48 while the 200 day moving average is 19.03. The company has a market cap of $1,984m. Find out more information at: http://www.magsilver.com

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.