Madrigal Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 90.7% Upside

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (MDGL) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 300 and 100 with the average target price sitting at 177.92. Now with the previous closing price of 93.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 90.7%. The day 50 moving average is 74.25 and the 200 day moving average is 88.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,341m. Find out more information at: http://www.madrigalpharma.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, a THR-ß-selective small molecule that is in preclinical trials. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche to develop, use, sell, offer for sale, and import various licensed products. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

