Madrigal Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 168.0% Upside

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (MDGL) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 300 and 120 with the average target price sitting at 179.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 67.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 168.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 74.87 and the 200 day moving average is 88.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,139m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.madrigalpharma.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, a THR-ß-selective small molecule that is in preclinical trials. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche to develop, use, sell, offer for sale, and import various licensed products. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

