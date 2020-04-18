Madrigal Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 143.7% Upside

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (MDGL) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 120 and has a mean target at 179.83. With the stocks previous close at 73.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 143.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 74.32 and the 200 day MA is 88.36. The market cap for the company is $1,188m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.madrigalpharma.com
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, a THR-ß-selective small molecule that is in preclinical trials. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche to develop, use, sell, offer for sale, and import various licensed products. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.