Madrigal Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 119.4% Upside

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (MDGL) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 120 with a mean TP of 179.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 81.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 119.4%. The 50 day MA is 74.32 and the 200 day MA is 88.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,356m. Company Website: http://www.madrigalpharma.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, a THR-ß-selective small molecule that is in preclinical trials. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche to develop, use, sell, offer for sale, and import various licensed products. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

