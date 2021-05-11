Madrigal Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.7% Upside

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (MDGL) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 230 and 123 with the average target price sitting at 170. With the stocks previous close at 118.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 43.7%. The 50 day MA is 120.66 and the 200 day moving average is 114.83. The company has a market cap of $1,824m. Find out more information at: http://www.madrigalpharma.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is also developing MGL-3745, a THR-Ã-selective small molecule that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of NASH and hyperlipidemia. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche to develop, use, sell, offer for sale, and import various licensed products. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.