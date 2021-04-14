Madrigal Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.7% Upside

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (MDGL) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 230 and 123 with a mean TP of 170. With the stocks previous close at 118.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.7%. The 50 day MA is 120.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 114.83. The company has a market cap of $1,824m. Find out more information at: http://www.madrigalpharma.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is also developing MGL-3745, a THR-Ã-selective small molecule that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of NASH and hyperlipidemia. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche to develop, use, sell, offer for sale, and import various licensed products. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.