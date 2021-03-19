Twitter
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.7% Upside

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (MDGL) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 123 calculating the average target price we see 170. Now with the previous closing price of 118.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 43.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 120.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 114.83. The market cap for the company is $1,824m. Find out more information at: http://www.madrigalpharma.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is also developing MGL-3745, a THR-Ã-selective small molecule that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of NASH and hyperlipidemia. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche to develop, use, sell, offer for sale, and import various licensed products. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

