Madrigal Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.7% Upside

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (MDGL) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 123 calculating the mean target price we have 170. With the stocks previous close at 118.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 43.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 120.66 and the 200 day MA is 114.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,824m. Company Website: http://www.madrigalpharma.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is also developing MGL-3745, a THR-Ã-selective small molecule that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of NASH and hyperlipidemia. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche to develop, use, sell, offer for sale, and import various licensed products. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.