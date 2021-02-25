Madrigal Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.3% Upside

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (MDGL) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 123 calculating the average target price we see 170. With the stocks previous close at 119.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 42.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 116.48 and the 200 day MA is 117.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,859m. Company Website: http://www.madrigalpharma.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is also developing MGL-3745, a THR-Ã-selective small molecule that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of NASH and hyperlipidemia. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche to develop, use, sell, offer for sale, and import various licensed products. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.