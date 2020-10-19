Macy’s Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

Macy’s Inc with ticker code (M) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 3 and has a mean target at 6.62. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.52 and the 200 day MA is 6.39. The market cap for the company is $1,911m. Find out more information at: http://www.macysinc.com

Macy’s, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 775 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores and changed its name to Macy’s in 2007. Macy’s was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.

