Macy’s Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.5% Downside

Macy’s Inc with ticker code (M) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 3 and has a mean target at 6.62. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.86 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.87 while the 200 day moving average is 6.61. The company has a market cap of $2,097m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.macysinc.com

Macy’s, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 775 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores and changed its name to Macy’s in 2007. Macy’s was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.

